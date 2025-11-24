Tollywood fans are abuzz with speculation as strong rumours suggest that Jr NTR may be stepping away from Koratala Siva’s Devara 2. The future of the highly anticipated sequel now hangs in uncertainty, leaving fans eagerly awaiting clarification.

Tollywood is rife with much hotter-than-ever speculation with the focus now on Devara's much-awaited sequel. There are strong rumours now suggesting Koratala Siva's Devara 2 might be cancelled since reports have emerged that Jr NTR is considered not to be interested in continuing with the second part. Though there is no official confirmation yet, chatter is devolving into loud whispers in the industry with every passing hour.

Is Koratala Siva’s Devara 2 Cancelled

From various sources discussing the project, it looks like Jr NTR, who starred in Devara, is not too keen about pushing the franchise forward. Initially, it was intended for the first film to be an epic in two parts, but, slacking down talks of progression with the sequel, were initiated post-release. Sources suggest that perhaps creative differences or disagreement with the script might be the reason behind the actor's chilling attitude.

Previously Planned Two-Part Structure Now Uncertain

When Koratala Siva was conceptualised, Devara was meant to be one story unfolding in two films, thus promising a larger world and deeper character arcs in its second half. Now, with reports of the lead actor pulling back, Devara 2 finds itself in quite a risk-prone position. The sequel gains no momentum without the buy-in from Jr NTR.

Packed Schedule Adding to the Delay

Jr NTR's busy schedule pertaining to upcoming projects, which include his highly awaited film with Prashanth Neel and other major projects, has been speculated as another reason given for the circulating rumours. With such a busy line-up, Jr NTR will most probably not find time for Devara 2, which is further fuelling the cancellation rumour.

Opinion Divided-Much Awaiting for Clarity

As far as fans go, this uncertainty has led to mixed feelings. A number of fans remain hopeful for the sequel, while others maintain that the team should only go forward if the storyline warrants a solid reason for continuation. Many insist that if Devara 2 is not going to meet expectations, then better to scrap it than produce a half-baked product.