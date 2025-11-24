Smriti Mandhana’s decision to remove her wedding pictures from Instagram has sparked curiosity and speculation among fans. As postponement rumours grow stronger, the cricketer’s social media move has intensified discussions online.

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has raised fresh speculations with her act of purportedly removing all her wedding-related pictures from Instagram. This sudden act has given credence to rumors regarding the postponement of her alleged wedding, leaving her fans in utter confusion as to what could have prompted this change.

Smriti Mandhana Removes Wedding Pictures From Instagram

Smriti Mandhana recently got engaged to bollywood film maker Palash Muchal and their announcement video went viral in no time. Followed by wedding rituals like Mehendi, Sangeet and Haldi with her girl squad, videos and pictures went viral and fans couldn't keep quiet about it.

However, in an unexpected twist, she just got rid of or hid pictures, triggering a discussion on social media. Although he was discharged from the hospital, the sudden removal of wedding festive pictures and proposal videos by Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil.

Postponement Rumours Gaining Strength

Sources close to the developments have cited personal or scheduling reasons for the possible postponement. Tightly scheduled events on the cricket calendar with the increasing professional commitments on Smriti Mandhana have got fans wondering whether lack of time may have been a factor.

However, with no clear confirmation from Smriti Mandhana or her family, the speculation remains open.

Fans Supporting and Wondering

As soon as the pictures went down, fans expressed concern, surprise, and a few guesses. A lot of them were on social media wondering whether everything is alright, while others were commenting in defense of her privacy. Messages in support flooded in, with fans wishing the star batter could take her time and disregard public opinion.

While her personal life is making headlines, Smriti Mandhana is focused on cricket. She has a lot of important tournaments coming up and the word is that she is currently prioritizing her career.