13 Photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Gorgeous Pics Set Internet on Fire
The actress just posted a bunch of pictures on her Instagram that are going viral. Samantha has posted another photo with her suspected lover, director Raj Nidimoru.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu always wows with her stunning looks. Her social media posts always surprise fans. The actress just dropped new photos on Instagram that went viral instantly.
In these new pics, Samantha rocks a denim top and pants. She finished the look with a silver collar, smokey eyes, and her hair down, looking as gorgeous as ever.
After Samantha posted the pics, fans and friends like Mrunal Thakur and Rakul Preet Singh commented with fire emojis. Many called her "wow" and "stunning."
Samantha is on an acting break because of Myositis. She recently talked about online hate for showing her 'real self' on social media, including flaws and talents.
She told Harper's Bazaar that being her genuine self on social media is rewarding, despite the risk of trolling. For now, she feels she's found a "sweet spot."
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the performer who plays Honey Bunny, is currently making headlines for her alleged connection with Raj Nidimoru, the producer of the Prime Video series. Although the two have not formally acknowledged their relationship, their regular appearances around town add to the rumours.
However, it appears that everything is now official, since Samantha's most recent Instagram picture revealed their tight relationship.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru
The actress shared photographs from the debut of her perfume line, Secret Alchemist, on Instagram. Samantha was photographed standing close to Raj, her arms around him as he gripped her waist. In another shot, Raj stood behind her while she posed with other attendees, including Tamannaah Bhatia. Samantha tweeted a Diwali update last month, including Raj, who posed with her and her family.
Samantha added in her post, "I'm surrounded by friends and family." Over the last year and a half, I've taken some of the most daring actions in my career. Taking risks, relying on my gut, and learning as I go. Today, I'm celebrating minor victories. I'm thrilled to be working with some of the most intelligent, hard-working, and genuine people I've ever encountered. With great trust, I know that this is only the beginning.
Samantha met Raj on the set of The Family Man
Samantha and Raj appeared together in Prime Video's programs, The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, and their frequent Instagram pictures have fueled speculation about their relationship. The two are also frequently seen on vacation together, which fuels the rumour mill.
Samantha is now collaborating with Raj and DK on Rakt Universe: The Bloody Kingdom, which also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Vamika Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The series is now under development and is set to launch in 2026.
About The Family Man Season 3
Meanwhile, The Family Man Season 3, which stars Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat, is set to premiere on November 21.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru
Outside of business, the two have been seen together. Recently, they left a gym in Mumbai together. Samantha posted a Dubai vacation video weeks ago showing her holding a man's hand. She did not divulge the identity or face, but followers instantly guessed Raj, fuelling curiosity.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorced Naga Chaitanya
Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorced Naga Chaitanya in 2021, while Raj Nidimoru divorced Shyamali De in 2022.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Work Front
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now starring alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the film Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, directed by Raj & DK. The series is currently in production and is scheduled for release in 2026.