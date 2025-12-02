Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s newborn has already become the internet’s favourite topic, with fans eagerly waiting for the couple to reveal their baby boy’s name. Vicky’s recent reaction to the question has only sparked more curiosity.

With fingers crossed, fans have been kept on alert ever since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy-a power couple that somehow veils itself with mystery about the name of their newborn. Guessing the names of the baby boy, lists by fans on different social media platforms, and excitement-spilling everywhere, while the couple itself has remained tight-lipped on the issue. Here comes Vicky Kaushal's reaction to the question finally - and perhaps neededly - giving- away an unmissable hint.

Will Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Reveal Their Baby Boy’s Name

When speaking recently, an inquiry concerned Vicky Kaushal and whether, together with Katrina, they would announce their baby boy's name in the near future. To this, he did not give a response; he just gently blushed and smiled, saying how they were actually just soaking in the joy right now. This off-guard reaction to questions went viral and the fans were left curious. Most feel he hinted that name confirmation might not be too far away.

Paps asked Vicky Kaushal about the name of their baby saying, 'Bete ka naam kya rakha hai? (What have you named your baby boy)?'. This made Vicky blush and he further smiled and said, 'batata hu (I'll tell soon)."

The Sneaky Affair

Vicky and Katrina Kaif seem to love maintaining the most private space from their respective lives. The relationship was kept under wraps; their wedding—to this day—was the most guarded affair ever. The couple selects familial intimacy over publicity in every occasion. Fans think maybe the couple is waiting for some auspicious time, a family get-together, or maybe for a special reveal of the newborn's name.

Fans Eagerly Await the Big Reveal

Fans now express a mixture of excitement and impatience online as they anticipate the announcement of the name, with thoughts swirling about its meaning. Many fans speculate that the couple might choose a name with cultural significance, while others believe it will be a modern, globally appealing name that reflects both of their personalities.

What Goes Next

While Vicky Kaushal's blush cannot be taken as a confirmation, it certainly means the topic is not off-limits for him. It can be days or weeks before they make the announcement, nevertheless, one thing is clear. Fans are waiting for the day Vicky and Katrina will announce their baby boy's name.