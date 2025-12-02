After years of delays and speculation, Jee Le Zaraa is finally moving forward with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif back on board. Farhan Akhtar has confirmed that the long-awaited all-female road trip film is officially back in action.

Four years after its big announcement, Jee Le Zaraa is finally back in motion-bringing relief and excitement to the fans who had almost given up hope. The film led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif created massive buzz after Farhan Akhtar first announced it in 2021. But due to the scheduling conflicts among the three global icons, the project was stalled indefinitely. Now, Farhan has come forward to say the long-waited film refreshes its neck and is officially on the road.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After 4 Years, Jee Le Zaraa Is Back On Track

Since the film went into silence, fans speculated it was shelved. For years, the biggest hurdle was to coordinate the dates of all three actresses, each juggling multiple films, brand commitments, and global projects. In a recent interview, Farhan confessed that scheduling was, in his words, undertaken "traumatically" but they have finally conquered it.

Female Version of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara?

Conceptualized as a female-based travelling drama, Jee Le Zaraa will do for women what Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara did for men. With Farhan returning to the director's chair, expectations are naturally sky-high. Fans feel that a different kind of film will be made, filled with empowerment, visual beauty, exploration of friendship, freedom, and self-discovery.

Reviving Jee Le Zaraa has great cultural significance when female-driven big-budget films are still rather rare in the industry. The coming together of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina, three of Bollywood's most powerful names, signifies a move towards more inclusive storytelling.

With a locked script and aligned dates, the team is reportedly all set to get cracking in the very near future. After four long years of waiting, Jee Le Zaraa is back on track with really heightened expectations from its fans.