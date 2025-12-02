Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 6 All-Time Best Films & Web Series to Watch on OTT
Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys a massive fan following and has starred in numerous films and web series. Many of her popular projects are available on OTT platforms for fans to enjoy.
The Family Man 2
Samantha played the villain in the spy-action thriller web series 'The Family Man 2'. You can watch this superhit series on Amazon Prime Video.
Yashoda
The movie 'Yashoda' is full of thrills and suspense. She is seen in a suspenseful role in this film. You can watch it on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
Eega
Samantha is seen in the lead role in S.S. Rajamouli's film 'Eega'. You can watch this movie on JioCinema+Hotstar.
Mahanati
In the biographical drama film 'Mahanati', Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen as a journalist. You must watch this film on Amazon Prime Video.
Rangasthalam
People went crazy for Samantha's acting after watching the period drama film 'Rangasthalam'. You can watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.
Kaththi
You can watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film 'Kaththi' on the OTT platform ZEE5.
