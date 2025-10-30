Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Prabhas: The Untold Reason They Haven’t Paired Up Yet
Actress Samantha, who has starred alongside many leading heroes like Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, NTR, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun, has never acted with Prabhas.
Why Samantha Not Act With Prabhas?
Pan-India star Prabhas is known for his blockbuster films. Despite some flops, his popularity remains high. But why has top actress Samantha never been paired with him? Let's find out.
Why hasn't Samantha acted with Prabhas?
Samantha has worked with many top heroes but not Prabhas. There's no issue between them. The main reason is their significant height difference, which is why they haven't been cast together.
Prabhas's explanation
Prabhas mentioned their 10-inch height difference makes framing difficult. Yet, Samantha has worked with the similarly tall Mahesh Babu. Prabhas is busy with 'Raja Saab' and other big projects.
Will they pair up soon?
Samantha is now a producer with her new film 'Maa Inti Bangaram' and is rumored to be dating director Raj Nidimoru. As she returns to acting, fans hope she'll finally star with Prabhas.