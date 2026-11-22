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Samantha Ruth Prabhu Baby News: Dev Nidimoru's Aunt Sheetal Nidimoru's Prayers At Temple, Dargah And Church
Samantha Baby: Tollywood, Bollywood, and Kollywood stars like Nayanthara, Trisha, and Kajal congratulated the couple, Samantha and Raj. Fans are also sending their wishes on social media.
What did the aunt do for Samantha's baby boy?
Tollywood star heroine Samantha Ruth Prabhu's life just got a whole lot happier. Director Raj Nidimoru and Samantha are over the moon with the arrival of their first child. Samantha gave birth to a healthy baby boy on November 19. They even named the cute baby 'Dev Nidimoru'. While fans are rejoicing at this good news, Raj Nidimoru's sister Sheetal did something special that caught everyone's attention.
Sheetal visited sacred places belonging to three different religions and prayed for the health, long life, and bright future of the little one. Seeing her visit Hindu, Muslim, and Christian places of worship to seek blessings for the baby, netizens on social media are praising her.
Raj Nidimoru's sister Sheetal
Raj Nidimoru's sister Sheetal, along with her aunt, went to the famous Siddhivinayak Temple, Haji Ali Dargah, and St. Michael's Church in Mumbai. Interestingly, she visited these three places and prayed for little Dev while fasting on Ekadashi day. She shared photos of these beautiful moments on her Instagram. She expressed that Dev is a wonderful gift given to them by God.
'Sarva Mangalani Bhavantu'
The emotional words in Sheetal's post are winning everyone's hearts. She wished that 'when a mother takes off the evil eye with love, every gaze falling on him should turn into a blessing'. She desired Dev to grow up as an intelligent person who loves everyone beyond religious boundaries, respects every religion, and unites people.
Moreover, she hoped that Raj and Samantha, who started a new life with their little boy, would have even more love and happiness in their family. She finally concluded her prayer by writing 'Sarva Mangalani Bhavantu'.
Eating sitaphal cream..
After praying at these three places, Sheetal mentioned that she celebrated this happiness by eating sitaphal cream at Haji Ali Juice Centre. Sharing this joy in the family with such religious harmony is truly special.
Samantha also shared the news of the baby's birth with her fans through her Instagram on November 20. Sharing a cute photo holding the little boy's hand, she wrote, 'Our little boy Dev Nidimoru. 19.11.2024. Our hearts are filled with more happiness than ever before.'
Who wished them?
As soon as this news broke out, congratulations poured in from the film industry and fans. Celebrities like Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan, Kajal Aggarwal, Nazriya Nazim, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Manchu, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, Upasana Konidela, actor Vicky Kaushal, and many others congratulated the couple Samantha and Raj.
Overall, Sheetal's special prayers added a more emotional touch to the family, who is in full josh with the arrival of Dev Nidimoru. Her act of showing that humanity and love are greater than religion is receiving praise on social media.
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