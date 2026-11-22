Raj Nidimoru's sister Sheetal, along with her aunt, went to the famous Siddhivinayak Temple, Haji Ali Dargah, and St. Michael's Church in Mumbai. Interestingly, she visited these three places and prayed for little Dev while fasting on Ekadashi day. She shared photos of these beautiful moments on her Instagram. She expressed that Dev is a wonderful gift given to them by God.

'Sarva Mangalani Bhavantu'

The emotional words in Sheetal's post are winning everyone's hearts. She wished that 'when a mother takes off the evil eye with love, every gaze falling on him should turn into a blessing'. She desired Dev to grow up as an intelligent person who loves everyone beyond religious boundaries, respects every religion, and unites people.

Moreover, she hoped that Raj and Samantha, who started a new life with their little boy, would have even more love and happiness in their family. She finally concluded her prayer by writing 'Sarva Mangalani Bhavantu'.