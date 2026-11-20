Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have become parents to a ‘beautiful baby boy’. Keep scrolling to know more about this sweet announcement by the star couple.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are officially parents! Yes, you read that right. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a sweet, intimate picture of her ‘beautiful baby boy.’ Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha & Raj.” In the heartwarming picture, Samantha and Raj can be seen gently wrapping their hands around their baby boy’s tiny finger as he holds theirs. The adorable photograph captures a beautiful family moment and radiates pure happiness.

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How Celebs, Fans are Reacting!

It took no time for this beautiful photo to go viral in no time. Fans and celebs started pouring their hearts out in the comment section. Varun Dhawan dropped heart emojis, and Tammannah Bhatia was all teary-eyed looking at the beautiful photo. One fan wrote, “Your little prince is here… and a whole new chapter of love begins. Congratulations, Sam & Raj! Wishing baby boy a lifetime of happiness, health, and endless blessings.”

Another fan wrote, “Sam and Raj's new chapter of life and love is here! Wishing much of happiness, love and good health to Sam and baby Dev.”

While one more fan wrote, “Lots of struggle downfall after god give this life long precious gift for u congratulations Sam.”

About Samantha's Pregnancy Journey

The actress shared many moments of her pregnancy journey with her fans. From funny maternity shoot to babymoon pics with hubby. Her Instagram had it all. She even opened up about prenatal fitness training and diet. The actress also had a beautiful yet cozy baby shower and spiritual ceremonies when she was pregnant.

About Samantha and Raj

The duo got married in December 2025 at Isha Yoga Centre. They announced their pregnancy this year post the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram.