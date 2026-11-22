The shooting for Ek Badnaam... Aashram Season 4, starring Bobby Deol and directed by Prakash Jha, has officially concluded. The cast and crew celebrated the wrap, though no official release date for the MX Player series has been announced.

Filming Officially Wraps for Ek Badnaam... Aashram Season 4

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Filming for Bobby Deol-starrer 'Ek Badnaam... Aashram' Season 4 has officially wrapped, with Prakash Jha Productions and the actor announcing the development through a joint Instagram post. The makers shared a behind-the-scenes photograph featuring director Prakash Jha, Bobby Deol and members of the team on set to mark the completion of the shoot.

The image carried the message "It's a Wrap!" along with the title EK BADNAAM... AASHRAM SEASON 4 and the Prakash Jha Productions logo. Sharing the announcement on Instagram, the makers wrote, "And that’s a wrap on Aashram Season 4! A journey filled with passion, teamwork and unforgettable memories. Here’s to the amazing team behind every frame!"

The post also tagged streaming platform MX Player by Prime Video and several members of the show's cast and crew, including Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury, Parinitaa Seth, Sachin Shroff, Nitu Chandra Srivastava, Akshay Oberoi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Pankhuri Gidwani, Preeti, Armaan Parikh, Tanmaay, Disha Jha and Madhvi Bhatt.

Directed by Prakash Jha, 'Aashram' features Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala, a self-proclaimed godman who builds a powerful empire by exploiting politics, crime and blind faith. The series explores the dark secrets surrounding his rise and the influence he wields over his followers. With filming now complete, 'Ek Badnaam... Aashram' season 4 is set to stream on MX Player by Prime Video. The makers have not shared a release date in the wrap announcement.