Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met spiritual leader Amma in Ahmedabad, praising her humanitarian work and unconditional love. He described the encounter as a deeply moving experience reflecting her powerful mission of service to humanity.

Gautam Adani Describes Meeting with Amma as Deeply Moving Experience

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 22 (ANI): Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met spiritual leader Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, popularly known as Amma, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and described the interaction as a “deeply moving experience” in a post on X. Sharing photographs from the meeting, Adani highlighted Amma’s message of unconditional maternal love and her efforts to translate compassion into humanitarian service. In his post, Adani praised Amma for extending the tenderness of a mother's love beyond personal relationships through her work in education, healthcare and humanitarian initiatives. He wrote, “Meeting Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) in Ahmedabad was a deeply moving experience. There is something extraordinary about a mother’s love. It asks for nothing, gives without measure and stays with us throughout our lives. What makes Amma extraordinary is her ability to turn the tenderness of a mother’s embrace into a powerful mission of service to humanity. Through her schools, hospitals and humanitarian initiatives, she has brought hope, healing and dignity to countless lives, giving a mother’s compassion a reach that transcends all boundaries. Amma reminds us that the greatest expression of love is not simply in what we feel, but in the lives we touch.” https://x.com/gautam_adani/status/2124358915160940737?s=20

Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, widely known as Amma, is a renowned Indian spiritual leader, guru and humanitarian. Born Sudhamani Idamannel on September 27, 1953, in a coastal fishing village in Kerala, she is known for her teachings on unconditional love, compassion and selfless service. Through her humanitarian initiatives, including schools and hospitals, Amma has worked towards supporting people across communities and extending the message of compassion through service. (ANI)