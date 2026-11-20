Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have welcomed their first child, a son named Dev Nidimoru, born on November 19, 2026. The couple announced the joyous news on Instagram, receiving warm wishes from fans and industry peers.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Welcome Baby Boy Dev Nidimoru

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Dev Nidimoru. The couple announced the arrival of their son through a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, revealing that he was born on November 19, 2026. Sharing their happiness with fans, Samantha and Raj posted a close-up photograph of their hands gently cradling their newborn son's tiny fingers. The image featured the date of birth, "19.11.2026", while the accompanying caption announced the baby's name. "Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha and Raj," the couple wrote.

The announcement quickly received an overwhelming response on social media, crossing 1.5 million likes within an hour of being shared. Fans and members of the Indian film industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and good wishes for the new parents. Among those who extended their wishes were actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Kharbanda, Athiya Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Actress Nayanthara also congratulated the couple, writing, "Awwww congratulations... So so happy for uuuuu..." Tisca Chopra joined in the celebrations, commenting, "Congratulations mommy and daddy." The announcement marks a special milestone for Samantha and Raj as they embrace parenthood for the first time. Before the baby's arrival, Samantha had also shared glimpses of her preparations for motherhood. In September, she posted about participating in a traditional Srividya Kalaa Aavarana ceremony to seek blessings and protection for herself and her baby. With the arrival of baby Dev, Samantha and Raj have begun a new chapter in their lives, receiving warm wishes from fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry.