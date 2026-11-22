2026 has been a fantastic year for the movie world. Now the year is coming to an end. It saw great performance in terms of box office too. Brilliant movies released one after another and showed massive runs at the ticket windows. Some of them earned hundreds of crores and set new records.

Along with the films, 2026 was a great year for our leading ladies. Let us check out five Indian actresses who left a huge impact at the box office in 2026.