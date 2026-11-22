Bigg Boss 12 fame Mallamma has alleged financial fraud over an Instagram account dispute, prompting actor Manoj Kumar to hit back. Here's what sparked the controversy and what both sides have said.

Bengaluru: Serious allegations have popped up that Bigg Boss fame Mallamma faced money fraud. In a recent interview, she said she does not have the Instagram account in her name and she gets no money from it. The interview also asked people to follow her new Insta account. But right now, this new account is nowhere to be seen. The same video also showed how Mallamma is living her life in Bengaluru.

Is everything said in the video a lie?

Right after this interview, Manoj Kumar used the mallamma_talks account to share a video clip of Mallamma's interview with Pallavi. He wrote a long post to show his anger. In that old interview, Mallamma had explained how Pallavi helped her. So, the mallamma_talks account questioned if everything said in the new video is a lie.

What does the Instagram post say?

"So is all this a lie? Mallamma herself spoke about the help she received in previous interviews. Did she forget everything now? Wow, people are just like this! If they had not helped her, she would be doing masonry work somewhere for a living. They gave her a phone, they bought stones for her to build a house. But she did nothing. If they have to do everything, then why are her children even there?"

"We worked very hard to create and grow that account. Why should we hand it over to someone else? Manoj put in so much time and hard work to build it. Just like her son told you how to make videos, you should have told us back then itself to make it and manage it ourselves. Now after we grew the page, you forgot everything."

"There are so many things like this that nobody knows. We know it because we saw it with our own eyes. But we do not like to come on social media and show off like you. That is why."

Actor Manoj Kumar started the videos!

Everyone knows Yadgiri district's Mallamma. She became super famous across Karnataka after taking part in Bigg Boss season 12. Seeing her pure innocence, TV actor Manoj Kumar started recording video clips of his chats with her and sharing them on social media. For this exact purpose, he started social media accounts named 'Mallamma Talks'.

Recently, fashion designer and 'Rishi Design' founder Pallavi Lakshmikanth, who was a big support pillar for Mallamma, passed away in September 2026. After Pallavi's death, Mallamma continued working there. Now, Mallamma needs to give a clear explanation about the viral video, the new account, and Manoj Kumar's disappointment.