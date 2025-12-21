Salman Khan Upcoming Movies: Battle of Galwan to Kick 2; Check Full List Here
Salman Khan is set to announce the film 'Kick 2' on his 60th birthday on December 27. Besides this film, Salman is also ready to rock the box office with several other movies. So, let's find out which films those are
Battle of Galwan
Salman Khan's film 'Battle of Galwan' will be released in 2026. Currently, Salman is busy shooting for the film.
Tiger vs Pathan
In the film 'Tiger vs Pathan', Salman Khan will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan. However, its release date has not been revealed yet.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2
Salman Khan will also be seen in the lead role in the film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'. However, the makers have not made an official announcement yet.
Kick 2
A sequel to Salman Khan's film 'Kick' is also in the works. Fans are very excited after hearing this news.
Gangaram
In the film 'Gangaram', Salman Khan will be seen in the lead role along with Sanjay Dutt. However, the makers have not yet revealed when it will be released.
