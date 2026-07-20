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Salman Khan to Sunny Deol: Then and Now Transformation of Bollywood Stars Over the Years
From Sunny Deol to Salman Khan, Bollywood stars have undergone remarkable transformations over the years. Take a look at their then-and-now photos to see how age, fitness and style have changed their appearances.
Bollywood Stars Then and Now
Time changes everyone, and Bollywood celebrities are no exception. From Sunny Deol and Salman Khan to Zeenat Aman, Bindu, Padmini Kolhapure and Ajay Devgn, these stars have undergone remarkable transformations over the decades while continuing to captivate audiences with their timeless appeal.
Salman Khan
From his clean-shaven, muscular look in the late 1980s and 1990s to his rugged, mature appearance today, Salman Khan's transformation reflects decades of stardom. Despite recent health concerns sparked by his leaner look, the superstar continues to impress fans with his fitness and screen presence.
Zeenat Aman
From being one of Bollywood's most glamorous style icons in the 1970s to embracing natural ageing with confidence, Zeenat Aman has transformed gracefully. Today, her elegant silver hair, timeless charm and candid social media presence continue to inspire fans across generations.
Ajay Devgn
Quiet confidence has always defined Ajay Devgn's personality. While his youthful, clean-cut look has evolved into a salt-and-pepper appearance with rugged charm, he has maintained the same intense screen presence that has made him one of Bollywood's most dependable stars.
Sanjay Dutt
Time has added a new dimension to Sanjay Dutt's personality. From his long-haired, rebellious image in the 1980s and 1990s to his muscular, bearded look today, the actor's transformation reflects both personal resilience and decades of experience in Bollywood.
Bindu
Bindu ruled Bollywood with her glamorous vamp roles and bold fashion choices in the 1970s and 1980s. Today, she carries herself with elegance and grace, proving that her timeless charm and confident personality have remained unchanged over the years.
Padmini Kolhapure
Known for her innocent smile and natural beauty, Padmini Kolhapure has aged gracefully. While her youthful appearance has evolved, her elegance, simplicity and evergreen charm continue to remind fans of her memorable performances in classic Bollywood films.
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol's powerful physique and intense expressions made him an action icon in the 1980s and 1990s. Today, his salt-and-pepper beard and rugged look add to his commanding screen presence, making him one of Bollywood's most enduring stars.
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