Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway, expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, describes balancing a packed film schedule and motherhood as 'extremely surreal'. She is embracing this busy phase of her career with gratitude.

Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway says she is embracing one of the busiest phases of her career while preparing to welcome her third child with husband Adam Shulman, according to People.

Speaking to People at the London premiere of 'The Odyssey' earlier this month, Hathaway described balancing motherhood and a packed release calendar as "extremely surreal".

"I'm excited. This is very, very fun. It's extremely surreal," Hathaway said. "But I'm at an age and a moment in my career where I know stuff like this doesn't come around very often and certainly doesn't last forever," she added, according to People.

The 43-year-old actor said she plans to make the most of the moment. "So I'm just gonna surf this wave for as long as it lasts, I'm going to enjoy being on my board, and then when I fall in the water -- that'll be that moment," she said.

Packed Film Schedule

Hathaway is on track to release five films in 2026. Her year began with 'Mother Mary', followed by 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'. She is currently starring in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', in which she plays Penelope opposite Matt Damon's Odysseus, according to People.

Her upcoming releases also include 'The End of Oak Street', slated to hit theatres on August 14, and 'Verity', scheduled for release on October 2.

Expecting Third Child

In June, Hathaway announced that she and her husband, Adam Shulman, are expecting their third child. The couple, who married in 2012, are already parents to sons Jonathan and Jack.

According to People, a source close to the actor said Hathaway is prioritising family as she prepares to become a mother of three. "She's grateful for where she is in her career. Complaining just isn't Anne. She approaches things with gratitude and professionalism," the source said.

"Right now, she's focused on family and enjoying a little downtime," the source added. (ANI)