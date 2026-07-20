Veteran actor Shabana Azmi visited protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, offering a powerful gesture of support to a woman on a hunger strike. The visit comes just ahead of the 'Chalo Parliament' march organised by the Collective for Just and Peaceful (CJP).

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi made a powerful statement at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, showing solidarity with protesters gathered there. In a moving gesture, she was seen kissing the hand of Neha, a young woman on a hunger strike, and gently caressing her face. The moment was captured on video, highlighting Azmi's support for the demonstration. The protest has been organised ahead of the 'Chalo Parliament' march. This is a significant show of support from the celebrated actor.

A Boost for the 'Chalo Parliament' March

Prakash Raj was also spotted at the protest site, supporting the CJP. He also spoke on the platform stating, “I am with you tonight. I am right here. We shall see what occurs." Later, Raj shared a video from the site, adding, “Youth of our nation are #justasking."

Meanwhile, during her visit, Shabana met Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, who is now on a hunger strike. Videos from the protest site showed the veteran actor mingling with him, holding his hand as they chatted and spending time with other demonstrators gathered at Jantar Mantar.

This comes days after Shabana openly endorsed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the CJP-led protest and launched an indefinite hunger strike on June 28.

Earlier last week, Shabana shared Wangchuk’s photos on Instagram and commended him for standing against injustice. She said, “Dear Sonam Wangchuk, our country gravely needs a person like you. You’re standing against injustice, in support of the truth. We’re all really proud of you."

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She also persuaded him to reconsider extending the fast because of the impact on his health.

“That’s why we request you to end your hunger strike because your guidance really encourages our students. Yeh ladayi aage tak ladni hai. For that, it’s crucial you keep healthy. "We're all with you," she said.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 6, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other exam irregularities. The protest attracted national attention after Sonam Wangchuk, an education reformer, went on an indefinite hunger strike on June 28. After a deterioration in his condition, he was sent to a hospital following judicial intervention. The CJP is preparing to march to Parliament as the Monsoon Session begins.