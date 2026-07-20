Chloe Fineman is leaving 'Saturday Night Live' after seven seasons. The comedian, known for her celebrity impressions, is reportedly in talks to join the cast of 'Myron Bolitar', a new Netflix drama based on Harlan Coben's book series.

Actor and comedian Chloe Fineman is set to leave NBC's long-running sketch comedy show 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) after seven seasons, marking the first cast departure following the show's 51st season, Deadline reported.

New Role in Netflix Drama

According to reports, Fineman is in negotiations to join the cast of Netflix's upcoming drama series 'Myron Bolitar', based on Harlan Coben's bestselling book series. The series is expected to feature Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero. A Netflix representative declined to comment on the casting reports.

Reflecting on her departure, Fineman said, "It's really hard to leave SNL but it does feel like the right time."

Fineman's 'SNL' Career

Fineman joined 'Saturday Night Live' as a featured player at the start of the 2019-20 season. She rose to prominence during the show's remotely produced episodes in 2020, earning praise for her celebrity impressions filmed from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Deadline reported.

Over the years, she became known for impersonating a wide range of celebrities, including Drew Barrymore, Britney Spears, Nicole Kidman, Timothee Chalamet, JoJo Siwa, Sydney Sweeney, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Coolidge, Phoebe Dynevor, Anna Delvey and former 'SNL' cast member Kate McKinnon. She also featured in several popular sketches, including 'Snack Homiez', 'Forever 31', 'Maybelline' and the 'Domingo' series alongside Marcello Hernandez.

Legacy and Tenure

In Season 51, Fineman was the longest-serving female cast member on 'SNL' following the departures of Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner last year, Deadline reported. Her exit follows the traditional seven-season tenure that many successful 'SNL' performers complete before moving on to other projects, although several cast members, including Colin Jost, Michael Che, Mikey Day and Kenan Thompson, have remained with the show for much longer, Deadline reported.

Other Projects and Film Work

Alongside her work on 'SNL', Fineman has built an acting career with voice roles in Netflix's 'Big Mouth' and the animated film 'Despicable Me 4'. She has also appeared in 'Laid', 'Freakier Friday' and Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis'. (ANI)