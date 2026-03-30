Salman Khan Teams Up with Vamshi Paidipally for New Pan-India Film; Read On
Salman Khan has unveiled his next big project, joining hands with Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. The yet-untitled film is set to begin shooting in April, sparking excitement among fans. The actor announced the news himself
A Big Bollywood–South Collaboration Begins
Salman Khan has officially confirmed his upcoming film with Vamshi Paidipally, marking a strong collaboration between Bollywood and Telugu cinema. The project, backed by noted producer Dil Raju, is expected to go on floors in April.
The announcement came through Salman’s social media, where he shared a candid picture with the director, hinting at a film driven by “Dil, Dimag, Jigar” — suggesting a mix of emotion, intellect, and action.
Vamshi Paidipally’s Track Record with Big Stars
Vamshi Paidipally is known for delivering commercially successful entertainers with strong emotional storytelling. His filmography includes titles like Maharshi and Varisu.
Over the years, he has worked with leading actors such as Prabhas, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and Vijay, building a reputation for large-scale, crowd-pleasing cinema.
Salman Khan’s Packed Line-Up Ahead
Alongside this new venture, Salman Khan is preparing for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.
The film, inspired by the Galwan Valley clash, features Chitrangada Singh in a key role and is scheduled to release on April 17. With back-to-back projects, Salman is clearly gearing up for a major box office phase.
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