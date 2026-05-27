Inside Photos Of Aman Gupta’s Ultra-Luxurious, Super Swanky South Delhi Bungalow
Aman Gupta’s South Delhi bungalow blends luxury with comfort, featuring an open living space, curated art pieces, a home theatre, and a terrace garden offering stunning views of the Gurugram skyline.
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Image Credit : instagram/@eladas
Aman Gupta: The Entrepreneur Behind boAt
Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of boAt and one of India's top entrepreneurs today. He completely changed the game in the audio and wearables market. After his stint as a judge on Shark Tank India, everyone in the country knows his face. People are always curious about his lifestyle, and his South Delhi home perfectly reflects his personality—luxurious, warm, and full of creativity.
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Image Credit : instagram/@eladas
A Grand Entrance and Elegant Lobby
Aman Gupta lives in a two-story bungalow with a modern, elegant design. The entrance immediately grabs your attention with its black marble flooring and lush green plants along the path. This gives a calm and premium vibe right from the start. Just beyond, the first-floor lobby features white walls, large Italian-style beige tiles, and a stylish false ceiling with modern lights.
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Image Credit : instagram/@eladas
Open-Plan Living and Dining
The open-plan living and dining area is the main hub of the house. In the living section, you'll find soft grey couches decorated with floral pillows, creating a look that is both inviting and classy. The layout smoothly connects to the dining area, where a wooden table with cushioned chairs provides the perfect spot for daily family meals or small get-togethers.
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Image Credit : instagram/@eladas
A Stylish Bar and Curated Art Collection
Right behind the dining space, a stylish bar counter adds to the room's charm. This bar isn't just for looks; it's a cosy corner for entertainment. Throughout his home, Aman has displayed artworks from both new and famous Indian artists. He has personally chosen each piece for its unique story and creative style.
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Image Credit : instagram/@eladas
Master Bedroom: Simplicity Meets Comfort
The master bedroom's design focuses on simplicity and comfort. The room has brown wallpaper and wooden flooring, which create a warm and peaceful feel. This is quite a contrast to the modern designs in other parts of the house. It clearly shows Aman's love for simple, classy style.
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Image Credit : instagram/@eladas
Entertainment Zone: Home Theatre and Gaming
The house has a special home theatre for that extra touch of luxury. It comes fully equipped with recliner seats and a gaming console. This space is a complete entertainment zone, perfect for watching movies back-to-back, spending quality family time, or just chilling after a long day.
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Image Credit : instagram/@eladas
Terraces, Balconies, and Outdoor Retreats
The outdoor areas really add to the home's luxurious feel. A terrace designed like a botanical garden offers a quiet escape. The house also has several balconies that give breathtaking, wide-angle views of the Gurugram skyline. The patio, with its granite tiles and cream walls, is the perfect spot for a quiet morning chai or a relaxed evening, completing the charm of Aman Gupta's beautifully designed home.
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