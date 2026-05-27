1 7 Image Credit : instagram/@eladas

Aman Gupta: The Entrepreneur Behind boAt

Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of boAt and one of India's top entrepreneurs today. He completely changed the game in the audio and wearables market. After his stint as a judge on Shark Tank India, everyone in the country knows his face. People are always curious about his lifestyle, and his South Delhi home perfectly reflects his personality—luxurious, warm, and full of creativity.