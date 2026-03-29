Salman Khan to Romance New Actress in Rs 1100 Cr Film—Here’s Who She Is
Salman Khan has been in the news for his next film with popular South director Vamshi Paidipally. Now, reports suggest a top South actress has joined the cast, and she'll be paired with Salman for the very first time.
Nayanthara to star in Salman Khan's next film!
Latest reports say South superstar Nayanthara has joined Salman Khan's upcoming film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. If this is true, the 41-year-old actress could be seen romancing Salman, who is 19 years her senior, for the first time on screen.
Vamshi Paidipally's first Bollywood film
Director Vamshi Paidipally is famous in Telugu cinema for his emotional blockbusters. Sources say this is his first Bollywood film, and he's leaving no stone unturned. That's why he has reportedly cast Bollywood's biggest star, Salman Khan, and one of the South's biggest heroines, Nayanthara, to bring that same emotional depth.
Also Read: The biggest box office clash of 2027? Salman Khan and Prabhas set to battle it out on Eid!
Nayanthara's blockbuster Bollywood debut
Nayanthara already made her Bollywood debut in 2023. She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan', which became a massive blockbuster, earning over ₹1150 crore worldwide. Famous Tamil director Atlee Kumar directed the film.
High hopes for Salman and Nayanthara's film
Top producer Dil Raju is backing this Salman Khan and Nayanthara starrer under his Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. People are saying this upcoming movie will be a grand, large-scale project, just like his previous films. Expectations are running very high.
When will the Salman-Nayanthara film release?
According to reports, the Salman Khan and Nayanthara film will start shooting in April 2026. The makers are planning to release it on Eid 2027. As for the rest of the cast, there are rumours that Anil Kapoor might play an important role. However, there's no official confirmation on the film's title or the final cast yet.
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