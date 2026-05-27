After RCB's victory over GT in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1, actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli shared a meaningful hug, leaving fans in tears. Videos of Anushka applauding, praying, and rejoicing with Virat soon spread on social media.

Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli captured hearts again online after sharing an emotional moment during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) overwhelming win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 at Dharamsala on Tuesday (May 27). Moments after RCB surged into the final, Virat hurried to the stands to hug Anushka in a poignant gesture, and videos of the pair rapidly spread on social media.

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Virat made his way to the stands to celebrate with Anushka shortly after the triumph, according to videos and photographs circulating online. The actor, who had been roaring throughout the match, hugged him as the audience exploded in joy. Fans quickly shared footage of the emotional conversation, describing it as one of the purest moments of the IPL season.

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In addition to supporting Virat and RCB, Anushka was observed praying during stressful periods of the high-pressure match. Several photographs from the stands showed the actress reciting with a Radha Naam jap counter ring on her finger. Another incident that drew spectators' attention occurred when she was seen with her hands folded, as if in prayer, as the contest approached its final phases.

Anushka has been a common figure at countless RCB matches over the years, and she continues to cheer on Virat from the stands during big games.

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About Anushka Sharma

On the professional front, Anushka made her Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has appeared in several hit films over the years, including Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Sanju.

Her final full-length film appearance occurred in Zero. She later made a brief appearance in Qala, funded by her production company.

In 2022, Anushka also finished filming Chakda 'Xpress, a film on former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life. However, the picture has yet to obtain an official release date.