A private video showing Salman Khan having dinner with close friends has gone viral online. Fans reacted strongly after the actor was allegedly filmed secretly during the gathering, with many calling it a serious invasion of privacy.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is once again in the spotlight after a private video of him surfaced online and quickly went viral on social media. The clip appeared just days after the actor made headlines for losing his cool with paparazzi outside a Mumbai hospital over what was described as insensitive behaviour.

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Viral Video, Shows Salman Khan At Private Gathering

The short video, reportedly filmed secretly during a private gathering, shows Salman Khan quietly having a meal with a few close friends. In the clip, the actor appears tired and remains unaware that he is being recorded. The exact location of the gathering has not yet been identified.

As soon as the video started circulating online, fans began reacting strongly and questioned why someone would record and leak such a personal moment without permission. Many users described the incident as a serious invasion of privacy.

Fans React Strongly On Social Media

Several Salman Khan fans defended the actor online and criticised the person who leaked the clip. One user wrote that eating peacefully with friends is a normal part of life and should not become viral content. Another fan questioned whether the video was even real and called the alleged leak disrespectful.

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Some social media users also raised concerns about Salman Khan’s security, especially considering the actor has previously faced safety threats. Many argued that secretly recording celebrities during private moments crosses personal boundaries.

Salman Yet To Respond

So far, Salman Khan or his team has not issued any official statement regarding the viral video. Meanwhile, the actor continues to shoot for his upcoming action film with Nayanthara, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. The project marks Salman’s first on-screen collaboration with Nayanthara.