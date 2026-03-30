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Sara Arjun Films: Dhurandhar 2's Yalina Jamali has worked with Salman, Aishwarya Before; Read On
Dhurandhar 2The Revenge is a massive hit, earning nearly ₹1300 crore worldwide. Everyone's talking about the cast of this Ranveer Singh film, especially Sara Arjun, who plays Yalina Jamali. But this isn't her first big movie!
Ek Thi Daayan
Jai Ho
This film released on January 24, 2024, and you can stream it on Netflix. Sohail Khan directed this semi-hit, which had Salman Khan and Daisy Shah in the lead. In the movie, Sara Arjun played a schoolgirl with a wooden hand who saves the Chief Minister, Ashok Pradhan (Mohnish Bahl).
Jazbaa
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
This coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama came out on February 1, 2019. You can watch it on Netflix. Shelly Chopra Dhar directed the film, which featured stars like Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao. Sara Arjun played the teenage version of Sonam Kapoor's character. The movie was a box office flop.
Ponniyin Selvan (Part 1 and Part 2)
Sara Arjun also appeared in these 13 other Bollywood and South films
Sara Arjun has also appeared in these 13 other films across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema: 1. 404 (Hindi, 2011) 2. Deiva Thirumagal (Tamil, 2011) 3. Chithirayil Nilachoru (Tamil, 2013) 4. Saivam (Tamil, 2014) 5. Dagudumootha Dandakor (Telugu, 2015) 6. Ann Maria Kalippilaanu (Malayalam, 2016) 7. The Song of Scorpions (Hindi, 2017) 8. Vizhithiru (Tamil, 2017) 9. Saand Ki Aankh (Hindi, 2019) 10. Sillu Karupatti (Tamil, 2019) 11. Ajeeb Daastaans (Hindi, 2021) 12. Toolsidas Junior (Hindi, 2022) 13. Quotation Gang Part 1 (Tamil, 2025).
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