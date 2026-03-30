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Ponniyin Selvan (Part 1 and Part 2)

This two-part epic historical drama from Tamil cinema was a pan-India release. Part 1 came out on September 30, 2022, and Part 2 on April 28, 2023. You can stream them on Amazon Prime Video. The legendary Mani Ratnam directed the film, which had a huge cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Ravi Mohan, and Karthi. Sara Arjun played the childhood role of Nandini (Aishwarya Rai's character). Both films performed better than average at the box office.