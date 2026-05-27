Continue reading to see how the team working for Zoya Akhtar found 66 hard discs that had been missing from her workplace.

Zoya Akhtar, the director, has reported a large theft at her workplace. Someone grabbed 66 hard drives containing manufacturing data. The cops responded quickly and have already made arrests. Zoya told Bollywood Hungama, "Yes, there was a heist, and hard discs were taken. We filed a report, and the police made several arrests." She believes it was an inside job andis disappointed: "It's sad to see how far people will go for money." Fortunately, her squad had backups. "We were relieved as backup copies of all the data were safely available," Zoya said.

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How was the theft discovered?

It occurred on May 21, 2026. People at Tiger Baby Digital LLP observed that their hard drives were missing. When they double-checked, they discovered broken cartons and empty cases. Of the 199 discs in the inventory, 66 have been removed. Mehjabeen Mushtaq Shaikh, Tiger Baby's executive assistant and HR manager, filed a FIR. Two persons were detained by Bandra police: Ritesh Suresh Shah and Mohammad Shahid Azim Khan. Both are in jail until May 29.

Did it include unreleased footage?

According to recent sources, these discs contained previously unseen footage from Gully Boy 2 and Made in Heaven Season 3. According to police, one of the men had been stealing hard discs for months and selling them on the grey market. Investigators are looking into whether any sensitive information was copied, leaked, or shared online before the discs disappeared.

Zoya's Work and What Is Next

Zoya Akhtar's name holds weight in Bollywood; her films explore friendship, family, and the pulse of modern India. She produced Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy, and Luck By Chance. She also created Made in Heaven, Dahaad, and directed The Archies for Netflix. She's now working on new screenplays, moving forward with Dahaad Season 2, and promoting a project called A Perfect Match. There has also been talk of a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Right now, the major focus is on assisting the authorities with their investigation. The entire crew is working together, trying to put this catastrophe behind them.