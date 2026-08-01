Alia Bhatt once revealed how she has saved Ranbir Kapoor's name in her phone, and it's all things cute. Keep scrolling to know more!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the hottest couples of tinsel town. They look stunning each time they mark their presence, and there's no denying that. They make millions of hearts beat with their undying chemistry and love for one another. Now married for almost four years, they are also parents to a beautiful daughter named Raha Ranbir Kapoor. When Alia had just married Ranbir, she appeared on the infamous Koffee With Karan show, wherein Karan asked her how she saved Ranbir's name in her phone. Alia was visibly blushing as she answered this question.

How Has Alia Saved Her Husband's Name

She said, “After we got married because I was still referring to him as my boyfriend, I had to change his name to husband with a heart so that I can now call him my husband.”

The Ring Philosophy

On the same show, Alia also revealed that her engagement ring is engraved with their relationship philosophy called "Mrs Hipster,” and each letter means something. However, she did not reveal what that meant. Ranbir proposed to Alia in Masai Mara.

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About Their Wedding

Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate yet beautiful ceremony at their residence, Vastu, in Bandra. They both looked oh so in love as they tied the knot of love and togetherness, making their fans fall in love a bit more with them.

On the work front

Ranbir will next be seen in Ramayana, Love and War (along with Alia) and Animal Park. Alia was last seen in Alpha.