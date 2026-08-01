Alia Bhatt's Breezy Saree Looks You Need to Bookmark for Upcoming Festive Season
Alia Bhatt is a style icon, and there's no denying that. Here's looking at her stunning saree looks that will make you go WOW. Keep scrolling to amp up your festive wardrobe.
Alia's stunning sarees!
Alia Bhatt is one of the most stunning and gorgeous-looking actresses, and there's no doubt about that. Her saree collection is exquisite, and we would love for you to take inspiration from her for the upcoming festive season.
The classic rani pink
Alia is looking gorgeous in this dark rani pink saree. Chic and feminine!
Halterneck blouse, please!
A soft pastel saree with a halterneck blouse is all you need to add that charm this festive season.
Heavy zari work!
A stunning see-through saree with a heavy zari border is an absolute must-have to lock that blingy festive glow.
Cassata ice cream print!
A gorgeous cassata-hued saree with embellished borders? Yes, please!
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