Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have dominated Bollywood for over three decades. While their films and achievements are widely discussed, fans are also curious about one simple question—which of the three is the tallest? Find out here

For more than 30 years, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have remained Bollywood's biggest stars. Their films have broken box office records, earned global recognition and built loyal fan bases across generations. Apart from their careers, fans are often curious about their personal details, including their height. Here's a look at how the three Khans compare.

Shah Rukh Khan's height

Shah Rukh Khan is widely listed at around 173 cm (5 ft 8 in). His confident personality, strong screen presence and fit physique often make him appear taller on screen than his official height.

Salman Khan edges ahead

Salman Khan is generally reported to be 174 cm (5 ft 8½ in) tall. Although different online sources may show slight variations, he is commonly considered about 1 cm taller than Shah Rukh Khan, making him the tallest among the three Khans.

Where Aamir Khan stands

Aamir Khan is estimated to be around 165 cm (5 ft 5 in). While he is shorter than both Shah Rukh and Salman, his stature has never limited his success. Known for choosing content-driven films and delivering critically acclaimed performances, Aamir remains one of Bollywood's most respected actors.

Height comparison Actor Height Salman Khan 174 cm (5 ft 8½ in) Shah Rukh Khan 173 cm (5 ft 8 in) Aamir Khan 165 cm (5 ft 5 in) 4. Success is bigger than height

Although height often becomes a topic of discussion in the film industry, the careers of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan prove that talent matters far more. Shah Rukh won hearts with his iconic romantic films, Salman built a reputation as Bollywood's biggest mass entertainer, while Aamir became known for his thoughtful, performance-driven cinema. Their enduring popularity shows that dedication, versatility and audience connection outweigh physical attributes.

Note: The height figures mentioned above are based on publicly available information from widely referenced sources such as IMDb, CelebHeights and Wikipedia. Reported measurements may vary slightly across databases.