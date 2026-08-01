Madonna will make a rare live-action acting appearance in 'The Studio' Season 2, a cameo her co-star Chase Sui Wonders says will exceed expectations. The role reunites Madonna with Julia Garner, who was previously cast to play her in a biopic.

Madonna's Cameo to 'Exceed Expectations'

Madonna is set to make a rare live-action acting appearance in the second season of Apple TV+'s 'The Studio', with co-star Chase Sui Wonders teasing that the pop icon's cameo will exceed fans' expectations. The appearance also reunites Madonna with Julia Garner, who was previously cast to portray the singer in the now-cancelled Madonna biopic.

As per People magazine, Wonders, in an interview, praised Madonna's role in the Emmy-winning Hollywood satire. "It was better than you ever could have possibly imagined," Wonders said of Madonna's appearance on the series. She added, "Madonna is the coolest, everyone knows this, but she's also funny as hell and such a hard worker, and really was excited to show up for our show, which felt very surreal. And Julia is a star, an absolute star," as quoted by People magazine.

A 'Meta' Reunion in Venice

Madonna's cameo was filmed in March in Venice, Italy, alongside Garner, creating a meta reunion following the cancellation of Universal Pictures' planned Madonna biopic. Garner had originally been cast to play the music icon after completing an intensive training process that tested her singing and dancing abilities.

Seth Rogen was photographed filming the second season of 'The Studio' in Venice with Madonna and Garner after a location scouting visit during the previous year's Venice International Film Festival. Michael Keaton and Donald Glover were also seen on set, alongside returning cast members Bryan Cranston, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Wonders.

Off-screen, Madonna and Garner acknowledged the reunion by sharing a video of themselves travelling through Venice's canals while lip-syncing to Madonna's 1984 hit 'Like a Virgin.'

Return to Acting After Cancelled Biopic

The cameo follows the cancellation of Madonna's self-directed biopic by Universal Pictures in 2023. The project went through multiple script drafts by Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson before being shelved. Reflecting on the project in an interview in June 2026, Madonna said, "I've had an extraordinary life. I've had a huge life, so I needed a big budget. You know what I mean?"

Madonna first hinted at her involvement in 'The Studio' in March by posting a photograph of herself reading a script in Venice with the caption, "The Italian job." She was later photographed on the series' set, confirming her participation.

The role marks one of Madonna's first major live-action acting appearances in more than 20 years. Her previous screen credits include Evita, Desperately Seeking Susan, Dick Tracy, A League of Their Own, Die Another Day, Swept Away and Will & Grace. She also voiced a character in the animated film Arthur and the Invisibles.

About the Emmy-Winning Satire 'The Studio'

Created as a satire of the entertainment industry, 'The Studio' follows Matt Remick as he navigates the challenges of running a fictional Hollywood studio. The series is known for featuring high-profile personalities playing exaggerated versions of themselves. Its first season included guest appearances from Dave Franco, Zoe Kravitz and Martin Scorsese.

The show enjoyed a successful awards run after its debut, winning a record-breaking 13 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, while also earning recognition at the Golden Globes.

Rogen previously explained that many of the celebrity cameos were developed with specific actors in mind. "It was all about the stories of the episodes and kind of who served the various storylines and it was pretty specific for the most part," he said, adding, "We would write it to our idealized version of who we could get maybe, and we very often got those people, which was shocking."

'The Studio' season 2 is currently scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ in March 2027. (ANI)