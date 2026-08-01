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Friendship Day 2026: 3 Idiots to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara; 5 Top Films You Can Watch With Your BFF
Friendship Day 2026: From the emotional journey of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Chahta Hai to the inspiring 3 Idiots, the fun-filled Chhichhore, and the heartwarming Rock On!!, these films beautifully capture the highs and lows of friendship
Friendship Day Movies
Friendship Day is the perfect excuse to relive laughter, emotions, and unforgettable memories with your closest friends. Grab some popcorn and stream these films that celebrate loyalty, trust, and the bonds that make friendship truly special. These 5 films from 3 Idiots o Zingadi Na Milegi Dobara capture the innate beauty of friendship with their unique storylines.
Rock On!!
Years after drifting apart, four former bandmates reunite to chase unfinished dreams and rebuild broken friendships. Blending music with powerful emotions, Rock On!! beautifully explores forgiveness, second chances, and the enduring strength of friendships that survive the test of time.
Chhichhore
A nostalgic tale that shifts between college memories and adulthood, Chhichhore celebrates lifelong friendships through laughter, heartbreak, victories, and failures. Its heartfelt message about resilience, teamwork, and standing by one another makes it an ideal Friendship Day watch.
3 Idiots
More than a college drama, this blockbuster follows three engineering students whose friendship helps them overcome pressure, failure, and personal struggles. Packed with humour, life lessons, and emotional depth, it reminds viewers that true friends inspire each other to become their best selves.
Dil Chahta Hai
Three friends navigate love, career choices, misunderstandings, and adulthood while trying to hold on to their lifelong bond. With relatable characters, memorable dialogues, and iconic moments, the film remains one of Bollywood's finest portrayals of evolving friendships across different stages of life.
Zingadi Na Milegi Dobara
A road trip across Spain turns into a life-changing adventure for three childhood friends as they confront fears, heal old wounds, and rediscover their bond. Filled with breathtaking visuals, humour, and emotional moments, this coming-of-age classic perfectly celebrates friendship, freedom, and living life to the fullest.
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