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Bollywood Accidents: Salman Khan to Aishwarya Rai —6 Stars Who Narrowly Escaped Death
Salman Khan revealed he almost died while shooting for 'Jaagruti' and 'Patthar Ke Phool'. He said doing stunts brought him face-to-face with death. But Bhaijaan isn't the only one; other Bollywood stars have had similar scary experiences on set.
Stars Who Narrowly Escaped Death On Set
Salman Khan recently spoke about how he nearly died during film shoots. But he's not alone. From Akshay Kumar to Hrithik Roshan, many stars have had terrifying, near-fatal accidents on set. Let's take a look.
1. Salman Khan
During the shoot of 'Tere Naam', Salman Khan had a major scare. He was walking in front of a train for a scene but lost his balance. The train passed dangerously close to him. He himself revealed this shocking incident in an interview.
2. Akshay Kumar
Everyone knows Akshay Kumar performs most of his own stunts. He faced horrific accidents while shooting for films like 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi' and 'Sooryavanshi'. In one stunt, he narrowly escaped being cut up, a story he has shared in many interviews.
3. Hrithik Roshan
A terrible accident happened with Hrithik Roshan on the sets of 'Krrish'. He was performing an action sequence using a cable wire. The cable snapped, and Hrithik fell from a height of about 50 feet. He had to be admitted to the hospital and took a long time to recover.
4. Amitabh Bachchan
Everyone is familiar with the accident that happened with Amitabh Bachchan during the 'Coolie' shoot. Puneet Issar landed a powerful punch on him during a scene. After this, Amitabh was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for 59 days.
5. Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan faced a dangerous accident on the set of 'Kya Kehna'. He was supposed to ride a bike in a scene. During the shot, Saif lost control of the bike, fell, and crashed into a large stone. His treatment went on for a few months.
6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also had a near-death experience while shooting for the film 'Khakee'. She was supposed to do a jeep ride for a scene. The jeep's driver lost control, and she was thrown out and injured. Aishwarya was then treated at a hospital.
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