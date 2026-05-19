Salman Khan clarified his viral 'alone and lonely' post wasn't about his personal life. He told fans to 'chill', explaining he has a loving family and supporters, and sometimes just needs 'me time'. The post had sparked concern online.

Actor Salman Khan has cleared the air after his recent "alone and lonely" post created speculation online. The actor took to his X account on Sunday, asking fans to "chill" as the post was not about his personal life.

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The 'Alone and Lonely' Post

Earlier, Salman had shared a shirtless picture of himself relaxing on a couch and wrote, "By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u..... Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do." The post went viral in no time, with several of his fans wondering if the actor was hinting at loneliness.

'How Can I Be Lonely?': Salman Clarifies

However, Salman later shared another message and assured everyone that there was no reason to worry. Reacting to the chatter around his post, Salman wrote, "Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha. How can i be alone when i have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas... I would be the biggest na shukra ever." The actor also jokingly shared that sometimes he gets tired of being around people all the time and likes spending some quiet time alone.

Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha. How can i be alone when i have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys,your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra ever. Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye… — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 18, 2026

"Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, buss... Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya, Mummy pooch rahi hai, 'Kya hua beta?' Chill maro yaar," he added.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in the film 'Maatrubhumi', where he will share screen space with Chitrangada Singh. The film, earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan', is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' is expected to release soon. (ANI)