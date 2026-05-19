Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya praised her as a 'lady don' after the trailer of her film 'Peddi' was launched. The film, also starring Ram Charan as a multi-talented athlete, is a rural drama slated for a June 4 release.

Shikhar Pahariya, Varun Dhawan Praise 'Peddi' Trailer

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, seems to be excited about her upcoming film 'Peddi'. After the trailer of the film was launched in Mumbai on May 18, Shikhar shared his reaction on social media and left fans talking with his fun post for Janhvi Kapoor. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Shikhar praised Janhvi and called her a "lady don" in both reel and real life. Sharing the trailer, he wrote, "@janhvikapoor lady don in reel life and real life. @alwaysramcharan too good, brother mass. Can't wait."

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Actor Varun Dhawan also reacted to the trailer and showered praise on Janhvi Kapoor and the team. He wrote, "Janhvi Kapoor u r looking amazing can't wait to watch u all the best for peddi. Congratulations to the entire team @alwaysramcharan is fire."

About The Film 'Peddi'

The three-minute and seven-second trailer opens with the massy introduction of Ram Charan while the actor flexes his batting and wrestling skills. At one point in the trailer, Boman Irani hailed Ram Charan as the cross athlete of India.

The trailer showcases a sweeping rural drama where the lead character's undying love for sports is dominated by struggles orchestrated by the landlords and other powerful antagonists.

Ram Charan plays a multi-talented athlete who earns his livelihood through sheer physical strength, straddling cricket, wrestling and sprinting.

According to the video, Divyendu is expected to play the role of an antagonist in the film.

Ram Charan was also seen romancing with actress Janhvi Kapoor in the movie.

The movie is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.

The film's music is composed by AR Rahman.

The film is slated to release in theatres on June 4.