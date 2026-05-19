Aamir Khan revealed that PK’s second half was changed before release after the team noticed similarities with OMG: Oh My God. Wanting to keep the film unique, director Rajkumar Hirani reworked the script. Despite initial doubts, the revised version connected well with audiences and became a massive success.

Why PK’s Second Half Was Changed Before Release, Reveals Aamir Khan

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Aamir Khan has opened up about how he handles box office failures and the importance of learning from them. The actor emphasised that accepting a film’s performance is the first step before analysing what went wrong. Reflecting on this approach, he also shared an interesting detail about his 2014 blockbuster PK, revealing that its second half was altered before release.

Aamir Khan On Dealing With Failure

In a conversation with Variety India, Aamir explained that he does not shy away from failure. Instead, he accepts it and studies audience reactions carefully.

“The first thing I do is accept it. It’s very important to accept what has happened. If a film doesn’t work, the bottom line is simple — it didn’t work,” he said.

Rather than placing blame, Aamir takes a more analytical route. He closely examines each project that underperforms, breaking it down to understand where it may have fallen short. According to him, this process is structured and almost like solving a puzzle.

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A Thoughtful Creative Process

Aamir also highlighted the importance of discussions with directors before a film’s release. These conversations help evaluate whether the team has achieved what they initially set out to create. He explained that such creative assessments allow filmmakers to judge their work honestly, even before it reaches audiences.

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Why PK’s Second Half Was Changed

Talking about PK, Aamir revealed that the team decided to rework the film’s second half after noticing similarities with themes from OMG: Oh My God, which released shortly before.

Although the storyline was different, certain thematic overlaps raised concerns. Director Rajkumar Hirani suggested making changes to ensure PK remained distinct.

“The plot was totally different, but some themes felt similar. Raju said we must change our second half, and so we did,” Aamir shared.

A Risk That Paid Off

Aamir admitted that the team wasn’t completely satisfied even after making the changes, as the revised version differed from their original vision. However, they went ahead with what they believed was the best possible version at the time.

Fortunately, the decision worked in their favour. PK went on to become a massive commercial success, proving that last-minute creative changes can sometimes make all the difference.