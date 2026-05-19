Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak have named their first child, a baby girl, Aarika Pathak. Born on April 19, 2026, the couple shared that their daughter's name carries the essence of Goddess Lakshmi, symbolising grace and prosperity.

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak have announced the name of their first child, a baby girl named Aarika Pathak, in a heartfelt social media post shared on Tuesday. The couple introduced their daughter alongside an intimate family photograph that captured the new parents smiling warmly while cradling their newborn.

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A Name with Divine Meaning

Sharing the significance behind their daughter's name, they wrote, "Introducing our greatest blessing, Aarika Pathak. Aarika carries the essence of Goddess Lakshmi- symbolising grace, abundance, prosperity, and divine beauty." Aarika was born on April 19, 2026, a date that coincided with the Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya. Reflecting on the timing, the couple wrote, "Born on 19.04.2026 the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, it all feels so beautifully and divinely connected, as if the universe planned it this way all along."

'Our Greatest Blessing'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi Pathak (@shivaleekaoberoi) Expressing their joy at becoming parents, the couple added, "She is everything we ever dreamed of and more. Grateful, blessed, and completely in love...all over again!"

In a separate announcement shared on Instagram, the couple described their newborn as "our little Goddess Laxmi" and called her arrival "a blessing in its purest form." The note accompanying the announcement read, "In a moment, our hearts found a whole new meaning! With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our precious. Baby Girl! 19th April 2026. Blessed parents Shivaleeka and Abhishek."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi Pathak (@shivaleekaoberoi) The couple had announced their pregnancy in December 2025 during the Christmas season. At the time, they wrote, "Our love story has found its sweetest verse, a tiny blessing is joining our universe."

The Couple's Journey

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak tied the knot on February 9, 2023, in Goa after dating for several years. Their wedding celebrations were attended by several members of the Hindi film industry, including Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ishita Raj Sharma and Ajay Devgn.

On the professional front, Shivaleeka Oberoi is known for films including 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui' and 'Khuda Haafiz'. Abhishek Pathak directed 'Drishyam 2' and 'Ujda Chaman', and has also produced films such as 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Section 375' and 'Khuda Haafiz.' (ANI)