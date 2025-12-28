- Home
- Entertainment
- Salman Khan Birthday: Did Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Blackbuck Attend Superstar's Party? FACT CHECK
Salman Khan Birthday: Did Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Blackbuck Attend Superstar's Party? FACT CHECK
Salman Khan's 60th Birthday: Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, and Katrina Kaif Attend His Party? Here's the truth behind the viral picture.
Salman Khan 60th Birthday
Salman Khan, a Bollywood actor, celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday with a lavish party scheduled for Friday night at his Panvel farmhouse. Many Bollywood superstars attended, and a photo has gone viral on social media, showing Salman cutting his birthday cake, as well as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Vicky Kaushal, and Arijit Singh.
Salman Khan 60th Birthday
So, did these celebs attend Salman's birthday party? Certainly not! This is an AI-generated or Photoshopped picture. We can even spot a Blackbuck in the photo. Clearly, AI is becoming harmful.
Many Bollywood superstars rushed to social media to wish Salman a happy 60th birthday. Katrina also hailed her Ek Tha Tiger co-star, writing, "Tiger Tiger Tiger.... Happiest 60th Birthday To the Super Human that you are... May every day be filled with love and light (sic).
hbd pic.twitter.com/6uHi8H4qNJ
— Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) December 27, 2025
Salman Khan 60th Birthday
Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, stars Chitrangada Singh as the protagonist. The film also stars Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, and Heera Sohal.
Salman Khan 60th Birthday
Salman will allegedly portray Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. According to sources, the film is based on the actual 2020 fight between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.