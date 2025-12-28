Image Credit : instagram @salman fan club

So, did these celebs attend Salman's birthday party? Certainly not! This is an AI-generated or Photoshopped picture. We can even spot a Blackbuck in the photo. Clearly, AI is becoming harmful.

Many Bollywood superstars rushed to social media to wish Salman a happy 60th birthday. Katrina also hailed her Ek Tha Tiger co-star, writing, "Tiger Tiger Tiger.... Happiest 60th Birthday To the Super Human that you are... May every day be filled with love and light (sic).