Salman Khan unveils the teaser of Battle of Galwan on his 60th birthday, sparking massive fan excitement. Playing Colonel Santosh Babu, Salman’s powerful army avatar and patriotic visuals have set social media abuzz ahead of the film’s 2026 release.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again proven why he commands unmatched fan loyalty. On his 60th birthday, the actor surprised audiences by unveiling the teaser of his much awaited film Battle of Galwan. Based on a real-life military clash, the teaser has struck an emotional chord, flooding social media with praise, pride, and goosebumps.

From powerful visuals to Salman Khan’s intense screen presence, the teaser is being hailed as one of the most impactful glimpses of the year.

Fans React: ‘Powerful, Proud and Goosebumps Worthy’

Within minutes of its release, the Battle of Galwan teaser began trending online. Fans couldn’t hold back their excitement, calling it “explosive,” “extraordinary,” and “the best teaser of the year.”

Many viewers praised Salman Khan’s commanding aura in uniform, with one fan writing that they had become an “even bigger fan” after watching the teaser. Others described the visuals as goosebumps inducing, saying the teaser created a “dhamaka” unlike anything seen recently. For fans, this teaser wasn’t just a film preview it felt like a tribute to bravery and sacrifice.

Salman Khan as Colonel Santosh Babu

In Battle of Galwan, Salman Khan essays the role of Colonel Santosh Babu, the Indian Army officer who led troops during the 2020 clash in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh. The teaser hints at a gritty, emotionally charged performance, showcasing Salman in a never-seen-before avatar restrained, intense, and deeply patriotic.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is rooted in real events, focusing on courage, duty, and sacrifice rather than exaggerated heroism. This grounded tone has resonated strongly with audiences, who feel Salman Khan “in uniform hits different.”

Strong Supporting Cast and Release Date

The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a significant role, adding emotional depth to the narrative. With its powerful subject and scale, Battle of Galwan is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of 2026.

The makers have locked April 17, 2026, as the release date, and if the teaser buzz is anything to go by, expectations are sky high. For now, Salman Khan’s birthday gift to fans has clearly hit the mark saluting the spirit of the Indian Army while delivering cinematic impact.