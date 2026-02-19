- Home
Salim Khan Health Update: Will Salman Khan’s Father Be Taken Off Ventilator Soon? Read On
Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital after a minor brain hemorrhage. He is on ventilator support; Bollywood celebrities are visiting as doctors monitor his condition closely today.
Sangeeta Bijlani arrives to see Salim Khan
Sangeeta Bijlani, former partner of Salman Khan, arrived at Lilavati Hospital to meet Salim Khan. She kept a simple, understated look, quietly visiting to inquire about his health, reflecting concern and long-standing respect despite their past relationship amid ongoing hospital updates today from doctors there.
Riteish Deshmukh arrives at Lilavati Hospital
Riteish Deshmukh also reached the hospital to check on his friend’s father, showing solidarity with the family. He was spotted outside speaking briefly with relatives before leaving, indicating continued support during this difficult medical situation as updates on Salim Khan awaited by family members there.
Rahul Roy arrives to check on Salim Khan
Rahul Roy reached Lilavati Hospital to inquire about Salim Khan’s health. The actor appeared worried and distressed while interacting with media and well-wishers, underlining the concern shared across the industry over the veteran writer’s sudden hospitalization following reports of minor brain hemorrhage earlier today locally.
Sohail Khan's ex-wife
Seema Sajdeh, former wife of Sohail Khan, was seen outside the hospital with their son Nirvan Khan. She personally checked on her former father-in-law’s condition, demonstrating familial concern despite separation and maintaining cordial ties with the extended Khan family during tense hospital hours today there.
Javed Akhtar-Rumi Jaffery
Veteran writers Javed Akhtar and Rumi Jaffery also arrived to check on Salim Khan, reflecting industry solidarity. Meanwhile, daughter-in-law Shura Khan was spotted outside the hospital, coordinating with family members and doctors about his treatment progress as updates continued throughout the day at facility there.
Salim Khan's family
Salim Khan’s close family, including wife Helen, daughter Alvira Khan, and grandsons Arhaan Khan and Nirvan Khan, were seen outside the hospital, awaiting updates and supporting each other as doctors continue monitoring his recovery and considering ventilator removal with cautious optimism among relatives present today.
