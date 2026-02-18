Veteran writer Salim Khan (90) is stable in the ICU at Lilavati Hospital after a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors said no surgery was required. Filmmaker Anil Sharma and several family members, including Salman Khan, have visited him.

Filmmaker Anil Sharma expressed concern over renowned screenwriter, actor and producer, Salim Khan's health and offered prayers for his speedy recovery. Sharma posted on X to share a heartfelt message and prayers for the legendary writer's recovery. In his post, the filmmaker wrote, "Salim Khan saab ki sehat ke baare mein sunkar chinta hui. Dua karta hoon ki woh jald se jald swasth ho kar ghar laut aayein. Unka kalam hamare cinema ki pehchaan hai. Bhagwan unhe lambi aur sehatmand zindagi dein. (I was deeply concerned to hear about Salim Khan saab's health. I pray that he recovers soon and returns home at the earliest. His pen is the identity of our cinema. May God bless him with a long and healthy life.)"

Salim Khan's Health Update

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who is currently being treated at Lilavati Hospital, suffered a minor brain haemorrhage, doctors confirmed on Wednesday. The 90-year-old is currently stable and under close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU). Dr Jalil Parkar clarified that no surgery was performed. "There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure which we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage, which was very minimal, which did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need of any surgery," he said, adding that the haemorrhage was "very minimal."

According to an official statement issued by the hospital yesterday, Salim Khan was admitted at 8.30 am under the care of Dr Jalil D. Parkar, Pulmonologist, Department of Chest Medicine. He was brought to the emergency department by the family doctor, following which he was shifted to the ICU for monitoring.

Family and Friends Visit Hospital

Several family members visited the legendary screenwriter at the hospital. Superstar Salman Khan, Salim Khan's wife Salma Khan, producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Shhura Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita, as well as Helen, were among the visitors. Arbaaz's son Arhaan and Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan were also spotted at the hospital. Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar was seen visiting his longtime friend and former creative partner on Wednesday. Politician Rahool N Kanal and Lulia Vantur also paid a visit. (ANI)