Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, is stable in ICU at Lilavati Hospital after a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors confirmed no surgery was required. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai expressed concern and prayed for the speedy recovery of his 'brother'.

Acclaimed filmmaker Subhash Ghai expressed concern over renowned screenwriter, actor and producer, Salim Khan's health and offered prayers for his speedy recovery. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Salim sahib mere bhai ki tarah hai aaj se nahi 30-40 saal se. Salman to baad mein aaya jisne meri picture mein kaam kiya. Sabse pehle Salim sahib the jinki mai nahi puri industry izzat karti hai aur unke liye prathna karti hai ki unki sehat achi rahe aur dirghayi ho kyunki vo bahut hi ache insaan hai" ( Salim is like a brother to me. Not since today, but for the last 30-40 years. Salman came later, who worked on my film. First of all, it was Salim sir. Not just me, the whole industry respects him. And I pray for his good health and longevity. Because he is a very good person), " Ghai said.

Salim Khan's Health Update

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who is currently being treated at Lilavati Hospital, suffered a minor brain haemorrhage, doctors confirmed on Wednesday. The 90-year-old is currently stable and under close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU). Dr Jalil Parkar clarified that no surgery was performed. "There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure which we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage, which was very minimal, which did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need of any surgery," he said, adding that the haemorrhage was "very minimal."

According to an official statement issued by the hospital yesterday, Salim Khan was admitted at 8.30 am under the care of Dr Jalil D. Parkar, Pulmonologist, Department of Chest Medicine. He was brought to the emergency department by the family doctor, following which he was shifted to the ICU for monitoring. A team of specialists, including neurologist Dr Vinay Chavan, cardiologist Dr Ajit Menon, neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia, attended to the veteran screenwriter following his hospitalisation.

Family and Friends Visit Hospital

Several family members visited the legendary screenwriter at the hospital. Superstar Salman Khan, Salim Khan's wife Salma Khan, producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Shhura Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita, as well as Helen, were among the visitors. Arbaaz's son Arhaan and Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan were also spotted at the hospital. Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar was seen visiting his longtime friend and former creative partner on Wednesday. Politician Rahool N Kanal and Lulia Vantur also paid a visit. (ANI)