Worrying news has emerged regarding the health of Salman Khan's father and veteran Bollywood writer Salim Khan. 90-year-old Salim Khan has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he is in the ICU. According to reports, considering his condition, doctors have put him on ventilator support and an important medical procedure will be performed on Wednesday. No official medical bulletin has been issued by the family or the hospital so far. As soon as the news broke, a wave of concern spread among the film industry and fans.
How is Salim Khan's condition now?
According to reports, Salim Khan was brought to the hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated. He is under the supervision of doctors in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His elder son and superstar Salman Khan was seen leaving Lilavati Hospital. Other family members also reached the hospital and his health is being monitored continuously. The team of doctors is conducting all necessary tests and a clearer picture on his condition is expected after the medical procedure scheduled for Wednesday.
The Khan family with Salim Khan
Salim Khan was accompanied by his wife and actress-dancer Helen, sons Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, and daughter Alvira Khan, along with several other family members. Sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma also arrived at the hospital. As soon as the news spread, fans on social media wished him a speedy recovery. Prayers for his speedy recovery are also pouring in from within the film industry.
The Legacy of Salim Khan
Salim Khan is considered one of the most influential writers in Hindi cinema. He co-wrote several landmark films with Javed Akhtar, forming the Salim-Javed duo. Films like "Sholay," "Zanjeer," "Haathi Mere Saathi," and "Mr. India" shaped the Indian cinema landscape. He celebrated his 90th birthday on November 24, 2025.
