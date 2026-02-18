Salim Khan was accompanied by his wife and actress-dancer Helen, sons Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, and daughter Alvira Khan, along with several other family members. Sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma also arrived at the hospital. As soon as the news spread, fans on social media wished him a speedy recovery. Prayers for his speedy recovery are also pouring in from within the film industry.

The Legacy of Salim Khan

Salim Khan is considered one of the most influential writers in Hindi cinema. He co-wrote several landmark films with Javed Akhtar, forming the Salim-Javed duo. Films like "Sholay," "Zanjeer," "Haathi Mere Saathi," and "Mr. India" shaped the Indian cinema landscape. He celebrated his 90th birthday on November 24, 2025.