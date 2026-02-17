Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan Hospitalized: Admitted To Lilavati Hospital
Salman Khan's Father Hospitalized: Salim Khan, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai due to his deteriorating health. Salman and other family members visited Salim Khan at the hospital
Salman Khan's father admitted to hospital
News about Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, has caused widespread concern. According to media reports, Salim Khan has been hospitalized. Meanwhile, Salman Khan visited his father at the hospital.
Salim Khan admitted to Lilavati Hospital
90-year-old Salim Khan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. He was reportedly brought to the hospital for a routine checkup on Tuesday morning.
Salim Khan's health update
At present, no official statement has been issued by the family or Salman Khan regarding Salim Khan's health. It is being reported that he was hospitalized for a routine checkup due to age-related ailments.
Salman Khan reached the hospital to meet his father
Salman Khan visited his father Salim Khan at Lilavati Hospital. He arrived amid tight security. He also appeared a little sad.
