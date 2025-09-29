Salaar 2 to Fauji: A Look at Prabhas’ Upcoming Movies from 2026 to 2028
South superstar Prabhas is grabbing attention for The Raja Saab, whose trailer drops on September 29. On this occasion, here’s a look at his upcoming films, all set for release after 2025.
Film The Raja Saab
Superstar Prabhas will be seen in several action-thriller films. His movie 'The Raja Saab,' which was to release in December, will now release on January 9, 2026. It is directed by Maruthi and stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Sanjay Dutt.
Film Salaar 2
Prabhas will also appear in director Prashanth Neel's film 'Salaar 2.' It stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. This film will be released in 2026. It is a sequel to the 2023 movie 'Salaar.'
Film Spirit
Prabhas will be seen in director Sandeep Vanga Reddy's film 'Spirit.' It's an action thriller where Prabhas will play a police officer. Filming is expected to start this October, and it will be released in 2027. Triptii Dimri is the lead actress.
Film Kalki 2898 AD 2
Prabhas will also star in director Nag Ashwin's film 'Kalki 2898 AD 2.' It's a sci-fi movie featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Filming is expected to start by 2026, and it will hit theaters by 2028.
film fauji
Prabhas will also appear in director Hanu Raghavapudi's historical war drama 'Fauji.' The film is set in the 1940s and will show a soldier's journey. It stars Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty. The film might release in 2026 or 2027.
Prabhas in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film
According to reports, Prabhas will also star in a film by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has been announced, but the title hasn't been revealed yet. This movie could be released by 2028.
Prabhas in Prashanth Varma's Film
Prabhas is also doing a movie with director Prasanth Varma. Its name has not been announced yet. Filming for this movie could start by 2026, and it will be released in 2027-28.
Prabhas's 3 Films with Hombale Films
Prabhas has also signed 3 movies with Hombale Films. Not many details are out yet. However, it's been revealed that the deal for all three films is worth 450 crores.