Image Credit : Getty

Young Rebel Star Prabhas has unexpectedly been in the news recently. Prabhas is currently acting in Fauji and Raja Saab. The movie Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is set to start soon. After that, the sequel to Kalki, Kalki 2, also needs to be completed. Deepika Padukone was supposed to be the heroine in both these films.