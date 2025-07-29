Music composer Tanishk Bagchi has firmly denied allegations that the Saiyaara title track was copied from One Direction’s "Night Changes" or Jubin Nautiyal’s past works. He called the claims baseless.

The soulful title track of Saiyaara, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, recently landed itself under a price-tag comparison with One Direction's "Night Changes" and Jubin Nautiyal's "Humnava Mere," inviting charges of alleged copying, which Tanishk has completely denied and termed as baseless and motivated remarks from critics.

Tanishk Bagchi Clarifies About Saiyaara Title Track Controversy

In a candid conversation with India Today, Tanishk said: ""Whatever I do, people will keep saying because they got nothing better to do. They keep on looking for chances to put me down." He accepted that the audience had noticed some similarities in the sound, but it was clear that the minimal key options provided in A minor were most frequently used for such emotional ballads—defining copying rather than unintentional melodism.

"Chords may be the same, but every melody has a different soul," he said. In his rebuttal against the claim of the crime, Bagchi clarified:

"We didn't steal anything. Idhar se utha ke udhar nahi kiya (we didn't pick something from there and paste it here). It was an emotional aspect of the song around which everything worked well. That's magic of Saiyaara." He insisted that this was a fully pure Hindi original, entirely Indian with no foreign collaboration, and that this fact makes him proud about something.

Context and Reception

The track climbed Higher than the Number 4 spot in the Spotify Global Top 50 and had even more successful occupancy across charts in India. The fans and critics pointed out that the piano intro and the chord progressions evoked earlier hits and stirred the originality debates.

Tanishk seized the moment to take stock of his run-from a remix specialist to the credit of originality. He termed Saiyaara his defining moment, showcasing his talent in creating emotionally laden tunes from sound.

Root of Debate and Clarification:

Common Musical Tropes vs. Actual Copying: Critics see the two songs as very close not only because both were emotional, but also because most emotional songs have standardized chord progressions in the important A minor. Bagchi argues that the difference is in how that chord formation is really melodized into life and emotion.

Chart Success Against Disparagement: Saiyaara's large scale popularity is a testament to how success consequently attracts criticism. Bagchi also admitted that creating a hit is not an easy task, even with familiar building blocks.

Giving Credit to Creation: Bagchi raised larger industry issues even in the entire debate-managing how composers are usually not given credit in almost all marketing and promotion material even when their music played a substantial role in the impact of a film.