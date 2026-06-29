Last year, Saif's younger sister, actor Soha Ali Khan, stated that she and her actor-husband Kunal Kemmu received similar criticism for their interfaith marriage as Saif and Kareena Kapoor did. Speaking to journalist Nayandeep Rakshit, she stated there were "lots of strange things," including headlines about "Love Jihad" and "Ghar Wapsi," as well as statements like, "You took one of ours, now we will take one of yours."

Their mother, Sharmila Tagore, previously stated on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal that she converted to Islam and wasrechristened Ayesha before marrying Mansoor Ali Khan. "It wasn't easy, nor was it particularly tough. It needed to be confronted and understood. You couldn't be that cavalier about it. Before then, I was not very religious. "Now, I believe I understand more about Hinduism and Islam," she stated.