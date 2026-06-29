Shraddha Kapoor's latest theatre outing has set social media buzzing. The actress was spotted watching Welcome To The Jungle with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody, and a fan-recorded video from inside the cinema is now going viral.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have once again sparked dating rumours after being spotted together at a movie theatre. A video secretly recorded by a fellow moviegoer has surfaced online, showing the actress laughing and enjoying Welcome To The Jungle while Rahul sits beside her.

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The clip quickly caught the attention of fans, with many reacting to the couple's casual outing. Sharing the video on social media, the fan captioned it, "Watching Welcome To The Jungle with National Crush of India @shraddhakapoor." While neither Shraddha nor Rahul has publicly reacted to the viral clip, it has become a talking point online.

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Welcome To The Jungle continues its successful run

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle hit theatres on June 26 after paid previews a day earlier. Starring Akshay Kumar along with a massive ensemble cast, the film is the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise.

The comedy entertainer has received a warm response from audiences, with many praising its humour and family-friendly entertainment. Veteran actress Farida Jalal's performance has emerged as one of the film's biggest highlights, earning appreciation for her comic timing.

At the box office, the film has maintained a solid run, collecting Rs 39 crore net and Rs 46.80 crore gross in India within its first two days.

Dating rumours continue

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have been linked since early 2024 after they were first seen together following a dinner outing in Mumbai. Since then, the duo has made several public appearances together, including family gatherings and industry events, although they have never officially confirmed their relationship.