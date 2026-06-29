Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram is rewriting Telugu cinema records. The film has surpassed Anushka Shetty’s Arundhati to become the biggest woman-led Telugu hit, achieving this milestone in just 10 days.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest release Maa Inti Bangaaram continues its impressive theatrical run and has achieved a major milestone. The action-family thriller has surpassed Anushka Shetty’s 2009 blockbuster Arundhati to become the highest-grossing woman-led film in Telugu cinema. On its 10th day, the film took its worldwide gross collection to ₹78.71 crore.

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Film Crosses Arundhati’s Record

For years, Anushka Shetty’s Arundhati remained the benchmark for female-led Telugu films with a lifetime worldwide collection of around ₹70 crore. Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram managed to break this record within just 10 days, marking a significant achievement for women-centric films in the industry.

According to trade reports, the film earned ₹5.30 crore nett in India on Day 10, showing an 8.2% jump compared to its Day 9 collection of ₹4.90 crore. The movie’s total India nett collection has now reached ₹48.25 crore, while the India gross stands at ₹55.86 crore. Overseas markets contributed ₹1 crore on Day 10, taking the international gross to ₹22.85 crore.

Strong Audience Response And Profitable Run

The film has maintained steady performance across major regions, especially Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Telugu version contributed the majority of the earnings, while the Tamil version also added to the overall collection. The film recorded strong occupancy during afternoon and evening shows, reflecting continued audience interest.

Made on a reported budget of ₹20 crore, Maa Inti Bangaaram has already earned nearly four times its production cost globally. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy and written by Raj Nidimoru, the film stars Samantha alongside Sreemukhi, Manjusha Mukkavilli and others in key roles. The movie is now eyeing the ₹100 crore worldwide milestone.