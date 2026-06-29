Vir Das denied rumours of being injured by Kangana Ranaut during a kissing scene in 'Revolver Rani'. He called the story 'pure fiction' and Kangana a 'complete professional'. Kangana also reacted, dismissing the viral claim on social media.

Vir Das has reacted to allegations made by a journalist claiming he was accidentally injured by Kangana Ranaut during a kissing scene in their 2014 black comedy 'Revolver Rani.' Putting an end to the rumours, the actor-comedian called the story "pure fiction" and defended Kangana, saying there were no problems between them during the shoot. The actor shared a post on X, calling Kangana "a complete professional" and said the claims being circulated were unfair. "Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy but on set... no problems at all," he wrote on X.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Viral Claim

Soon after Vir's post, Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the viral claim on X. Responding to Vir's support, she questioned the person behind the story and dismissed the allegations. "Thanks Vir, but who is she? Ewww, seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic s** fantasies. I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade. How random," she wrote on X.

About 'Revolver Rani' and Recent Work

Released in 2014, 'Revolver Rani' featured Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as Alka Singh, aka "Revolver Rani," while Vir Das played Bollywood actor Rohan Mehra. Directed by Sai Kabir Shrivastav, the film also starred Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Zeishan Quadri in important roles.

On the work front, Vir Das was last seen in 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos,' which also marked his directorial debut. The film was released in theatres on January 26, 2026. He played the role of a secret agent alongside Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and Srushti Tawade. Aamir Khan and Imran Khan also made special appearances.